Biden administration extends ban on foreclosures and mortgage relief



Source: talkingpointsmemo.com



On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it is extending the federal ban on foreclosures and mortgage forbearance programs through June, offering relief to millions of homeowners who are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FED