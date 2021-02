Added: 13.02.2021 1:19 | 5 views | 0 comments

Nearly 73 million children -- about 99% of the US population under the age of 18 -- live in such a "high transmission" community, defined by the CDC as a county where there were at least 100 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of at least 10% during the past seven days.