Nearly a third of US adults say they are in 'wait and see' mode about getting vaccine



Source: futurism.com



Though officials and health experts say the end of the Covid-19 pandemic will rely on a large proportion of Americans being inoculated, nearly a third of US adults say they have not decided if they will get the vaccine when it is offered to them. More in rss.cnn.com »