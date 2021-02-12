75-year-old protester knocked down by Buffalo police last June 'a little surprised' by grand jury decision not to indict

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was knocked to the ground by Buffalo police officers last June during a protest, said he was "a little surprised" that a grand jury did not indict the two officers who pushed him, causing a skull fracture.