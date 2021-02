US files complaint with Israel over unfair airline treatment for Tel Aviv flights



Added: 12.02.2021 16:23 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breitbart.com



The US Department of Transportation has filed a complaint with Israel over unfair treatment of airlines, stemming from the closure of Ben Gurion International Airport in which Israel has allowed the country's El Al airline to fly passengers but barred US airlines from doing the same, an Israeli official with knowledge of the complaint confirmed to CNN. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Israel