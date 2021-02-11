TSA officer helps family get to Portland, Maine, after mix-up lands them 3,000 miles away



Added: 11.02.2021 21:53 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: kuow.org



A TSA officer is being praised for helping a confused family that landed in Portland, Oregon, instead of their intended destination more than 3,000 miles away in Portland, Maine. More in rss.cnn.com »