New coronavirus variants threaten the world's economic recovery



Added: 11.02.2021



Source: www.gov.uk



New variants of Covid-19 sweeping the world aren't just throwing a wrench in government vaccination plans and efforts to stay ahead of the pandemic. They're also complicating the economic recovery, as leaders acknowledge they can't commit to easing restrictions later this year without a clearer picture of where infections are headed. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Government