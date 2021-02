Woman donates 62 gallons of breast milk



Source: www.yahoo.com



When Katy Bannerman pulled open her deep freezer it was overflowing with packets of breast milk, 8,000 ounces to be exact. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the North Carolina mother of two began donating her extra supply of breast milk to mothers struggling with breastfeeding issues. More in rss.cnn.com » North Carolina Tags: Women