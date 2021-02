Audi's new sports car takes on a world of SUVs



Audi's new E-tron GT, unveiled Tuesday, presents something that is becoming rare in the world of electric vehicles, an actual car. While Audi's most recent electric vehicles have been SUVs, as have many new electric vehicles, the E-tron is designed to appeal to those who put a premium on the driving feel of a car, with its lower center of gravity and better handling. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Audi