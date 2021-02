Tribal health providers find a key to vaccine success



Source: gamerant.com



Native people have been disproportionately hit by Covid-19, experiencing higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death than White people in the US. But when it comes to vaccine administration, tribal health providers are often outpacing counties and states. More in rss.cnn.com »