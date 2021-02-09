Coca-Cola is introducing its first bottle made from 100% recycled plastic



Added: 09.02.2021 15:18



Source: www.king5.com



Coca-Cola is launching a new bottle size for the first time in a decade, but it's what the bottle's made of that marks an even more notable first: 100% recycled plastic material. More in rss.cnn.com »