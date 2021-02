Tesla's $1.5 billion investment sends bitcoin to record highs



Source: www.ccn.com



It's an exciting day if you're an investor in Bitcoin and/or Tesla. The cryptocurrency soared to a new all-time high of $44,868.98 per bitcoin after the electric car maker said in regulatory filings that it will soon accept it as payment for its vehicles. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Bitcoin