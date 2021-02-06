Judge orders New York district to be certified for Republican in last unresolved congressional race of 2020

A New York judge ordered the State Board of Elections to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the winner in New York's 22nd Congressional District Friday, bringing the last unresolved race of the 2020 election closer to a final resolution.