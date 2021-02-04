Ken Frazier, one of the only Black Fortune 500 CEOs, is retiring



Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, who is currently one of the few Black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company, is retiring in June, ending a nearly 30-year run with the company. More in rss.cnn.com »