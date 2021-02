What makes Ford's new F-150 Raptor pickup truck special isn't under the hood



Ford revealed a redesigned version of its F-150 Raptor high-performance pickup truck Wednesday with a more squared-edged looks and a wider headlight-to-headlight grill. It also comes with a new high-tech suspension that responds almost instantaneously to changing terrain. More in rss.cnn.com »