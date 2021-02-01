Robinhood CEO on 3 am call to put up $3 billion

Added: 01.02.2021 17:54 | 5 views | 0 comments

Robinhood received a startling 3:30 am call from its clearinghouse during last week's Reddit-inspired market chaos asking for the free-trading app to put up a staggering $3 billion, co-CEO Vlad Tenev said Monday.