Tesla adds rectangular steering wheel to Model S sedan



Added: 28.01.2021



Source: www.autoevolution.com



Tesla has added some new upgrades to its Model S sedan, including a new rectangular steering wheel that looks like it belongs in a race car or an airplane, and its new super fast Plaid Mode with an option for an extended 520-mile driving range. More in rss.cnn.com »