Apollo CEO to step down following review of ties to Jeffrey Epstein



Added: 26.01.2021



Source: budfoxnews.com



Leon Black will step down as CEO of Apollo Global Management, the investment firm said, as it also announced that an internal investigation into Black's ties to Jeffrey Epstein found no wrongdoing. More in rss.cnn.com »