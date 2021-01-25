Biden lifts transgender military ban



President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday morning with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as the President is poised to repeal a Trump-era ban on most transgenderÂ Americans joining theÂ militaryÂ as early as Monday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: President