The real self-driving revolution remains years away



Added: 21.01.2021 21:18 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vox.com



This year, new technologies will enable more drivers to take their hands off the wheel while on the road. But that doesn't mean their cars will be fully self-driving -- that day still remains far in the future. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Technology