Biden says US is rejoining climate accord



Hours after he was sworn in, President Joe Biden announced the US plans to reenter the Paris climate accord, the landmark international agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming, in a sign of Biden's urgency to address the climate crisis. More in rss.cnn.com » President Tags: ISIS