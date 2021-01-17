Sen.-elect Warnock says 'the soul of our nation hangs in the balance' in sermon ahead of MLK Day



Added: 17.01.2021 22:17 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



In his sermon before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Rev. Raphael Warnock called for equity and inclusivity at a time when Americans may feel like "we're living in exile." More in rss.cnn.com »