CES is a fantasyland of futuristic products. But this year it was dominated by our bleak present



Source: luxurylaunches.com



CES, the closely-watched annual consumer electronics show, often sets the tone for the tech trends of the year â€” but little did I realize how true that would be last year. More in rss.cnn.com »