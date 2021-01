Added: 16.01.2021 3:17 | 15 views | 0 comments

"WandaVision," Marvel Studios' first original series for Disney+, hits streaming this weekend. That's excellent news for Disney+, considering that Marvel is the company's mightiest brand. And it's bad news for Disney's rivals, since the new service has notched 86 million subscribers, even without an exclusive original series from Hollywood's biggest blockbuster franchise.