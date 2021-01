Strong winds and snow on tap for central US



A powerful storm that left over 700,000 customers across the Pacific Northwest without power and propelled several cities in the region to their wettest start to any year on record is gaining steam as it pushes eastward. Parts of at least a dozen states and nearly 30 million Americans are under a combination of wind and winter weather alerts.