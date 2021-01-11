Bitcoin plunges more than 20% in three days. It's now in a bear market

Added: 11.01.2021 16:38 | 8 views | 0 comments

Bitcoin prices surged to a new all-time high of nearly $42,000 on Friday, only to plunge all the way back to about $32,000 Monday morning. That's a more than 20% drop -- which means bitcoin is now in a bear market, as bizarre as it sounds.