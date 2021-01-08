LeBron James 'in that same genre' as Muhammad Ali for sport, according to legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich

LeBron James has taken on Muhammad Ali's mantle in terms of his willingness to speak out about the "social issues of our time," according to San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.