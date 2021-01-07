ï»¿Thursday, 07 January 2021
Time after time, the US stock market has been unfazed by civil unrest
It's not a surprise that stocks mostly rallied Wednesday and were up again Thursday morning, despite the ugly and tragic events during a riot at the nation's Capitol. It's simply a case of history repeating itself.
