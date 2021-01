McConnell called Hawley out over objecting to Electoral College vote during conference call Hawley wasn't on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday held a conference call with the Senate GOP caucus in which he questioned Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley over his plans to object to the Electoral College vote, according to a source directly familiar with the call.