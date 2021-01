Why the AstraZeneca vaccine is so important to the global economy



Added: 30.12.2020 20:18 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: theconversation.com



The United Kingdom on Wednesday become the first country to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The shot is cheaper and easier to distribute than alternatives, and is expected to play a crucial role in boosting the global economy next year. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Economy