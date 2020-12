Added: 25.12.2020 22:17 | 15 views | 0 comments

My life story is one of breaking barriers and championing inclusion, on and off the court. Coming up in a predominately White male sport, I have been underestimated and underpaid throughout my career. Now, as a venture capitalist investing in early-stage startups, I see myself in the Black female founders who are often counted out right from the start.