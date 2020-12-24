Ohio mayor calls for 'immediate termination' of officer who shot and killed a Black man 'who had committed no crime'

The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday called for the "immediate termination" of a city police officer in the killing of a Black man who was described as a guest at the home where he was shot and "had committed no crime."