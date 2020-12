Biden weighs options for education secretary who will face early political pressure in school reopening bid

President-elect Joe Biden promised to nominate a teacher for education secretary -- and could quickly put his choice into a political pressure cooker, as teachers' unions balk at school reopening plans and Biden seeks to reopen most schools within 100 days of taking office.