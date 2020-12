How Slutty Vegan is growing during the pandemic



Becoming a vegan didn't stop Pinky Cole's cravings for fast food. When she got sick of not being able to find the vegan options she wanted, she decided to solve the problem herself. So in 2018 she opened Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based restaurant designed to upend expectations with plant-based burgers that could taste good and be a little fun too. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Pink