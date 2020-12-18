The Negro Leagues are now part of official MLB stats. But don't expect major changes in the record books



Josh Gibson, one of the greatest sluggers in the history of the Negro Leagues, could become big league baseball's single-season batting average record holder with the .441 mark he set 77 years ago. More in rss.cnn.com »