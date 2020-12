Classic luxury car brands stage million-dollar comebacks



Source: www.carandclassic.co.uk



If you haven't spent time at high-end classic car shows, then you may never have heard of Delage, Hispano-Suiza or De Tomaso. But these long dormant brands have an adoring fan base among wealthy car collectors. And now, new companies are looking to capitalize on that attraction by bringing them back. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: SPA