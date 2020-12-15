Britney Spears' father speaks out as she requests to remove him as conservator of her estate

Added: 15.12.2020 17:23 | 13 views | 0 comments

Legal proceedings in Britney Spears' conservatorship battle had remained relatively private over the past year, but that changed during a dramatic hearing last month in which Spears' attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, stated that his client was "afraid" of her father, Jamie Spearsâ€‹, and accused him of making business decisions without her knowledge. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Ingham said the pop star would not perform again as long as her father remains in control of her estimated $60 million estate.