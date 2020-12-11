Pfizer and Moderna could score $32 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales -- in 2021 alone

Added: 11.12.2020 17:25 | 7 views | 0 comments

The imminent authorization of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States is a momentous occasion for science, the economy and humanity. The milestone is also a major moneymaker for the companies that developed the vaccines.