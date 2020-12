Panel seeks CDC director response after official alleges she was ordered to delete email



The House subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis is requesting an interview with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield after the panel describes concerns in a new letter over potential efforts by the Trump administration to "conceal and destroy evidence" of interference from political appointees in the work of career officials dealing with pandemic response.