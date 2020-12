Opinion: Americans are going hungry. Congress needs to act



For many Americans, this holiday season will be marred by loss and deprivation due to the pandemic. Not only will we be mourning the more than 275,000 Americans we've lost to the virus, but its widespread effects on unemployment, businesses and access to food have left a staggering one out of six Americans unsure of where their next meal is coming from. More in rss.cnn.com » Lost Tags: Congress