"Is the audio on?" said Mrs. Claus, leaning closer to the webcam and tapping at the iPad screen. Mr. Claus, seated to her left in front of a backdrop of a fireplace with stockings they purchased off the internet for $10, added: "Hello! Is that Jesse or James who's speaking? I can't tell because your video isn't on."