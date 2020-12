Contact tracing in immigrant communities is most effective with trusted voices from within

Early in the pandemic, Ximena Rebolledo León, a registered nurse at Telluride Regional Medical Center in southwestern Colorado, needed to find everyone who'd been in contact with a sick Latino restaurant worker whose boss had told him he would lose his job if he didn't show up.