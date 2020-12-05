Authorities raced to find and stop a child positive for Covid-19 from boarding flight

Added: 05.12.2020 12:17 | 6 views | 0 comments

Maryland State Police were informed by a local health officer at 3 p.m. on November 24 that a young boy who was about to board a plane with his family had tested positive for Covid-19, State Police Sgt. Travis Nelson told CNN.