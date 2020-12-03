CDC says 14-day Covid-19 quarantine can be shortened to 7 to 10 days

Covid-19 quarantine periods can be as short as seven to 10 days for some people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, but a 14-day quarantine after coronavirus exposure remains the safest option.