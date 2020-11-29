Black Friday looks very different this year. Here's why analysts are optimistic



Source: losspreventionmedia.com



Black Friday shopping isn't the same this year with the ongoing pandemic and recession. Traditional brick-and-mortar stores saw a 52% drop in Black Friday traffic compared to last year, according to a report from Sensormatic Solutions. More in rss.cnn.com »