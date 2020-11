Trump administration removes experts from Defense Policy Board



Source: www.wola.org



Several high profile members of the Defense Policy Board were removed on Wednesday by the Trump administration, in yet another purge of longstanding foreign policy experts and national security establishment figures in the final days of the Trump era, according to three defense officials. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Police