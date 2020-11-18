Jeep unveils high-horsepower V8 Wrangler



The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 has a 470-horsepower 6.4-liter V8 engine and can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in 4.5 seconds. That makes it the quickest and most powerful Wrangler the company has ever produced. More in rss.cnn.com »