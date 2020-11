Federal judge says new DACA rules are invalid



Source: www.the-sun.com



Chad Wolf was not legally serving as acting Homeland Security secretary when he signed rules limiting applications and renewals for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and those rules are now invalid, a federal judge ruled Saturday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FED