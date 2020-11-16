ï»¿Monday, 16 November 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Suspect in Ahmaud Arbery killing called DA from the crime scene, prosecutor says
Added: 14.11.2020 2:55 | 31 views | 0 comments
Source: www.timesfreepress.com
One of the suspects in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery called his former boss, the local district attorney, from the crime scene in an attempt to "influence and obstruct the investigation," a Georgia prosecutor said Friday.
More in rss.cnn.com
»
Tags:
Georgia
,
NFL
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
FBI
FED
Fender
FIA
GM
Hospitals
HP
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
Mars
NBA
Netflix
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Protests
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us