Iran allows women into soccer match for the first time in decades

Added: 12.11.2020 18:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



In 2006, Iran's president tried to restore one small piece of the civil liberties the Islamic Republic had repressed since its 1979 revolution.

Then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rescinded the decades-old ban on female spectators at men's soccer matches. Iran's religious leaders had argued that...